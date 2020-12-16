Akshay Kumar treated fans with a Diwali surprise this year. He announced another film titled ‘Ram Setu.’ Yes, the same film he was seen discussing with UP CM Yogi Adityanath earlier this month. While not much has been revealed about the cast, we may know the release date! Scroll below for all the details.

For the unversed, the film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. Akshay himself had revealed all the details as he shared the first look poster and wrote, “This Deepawali, let us endeavour to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt – #RamSetu Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!”

Now, if reports are to be believed, Akshay Kumar is planning to release Ram Setu on Diwali, 2022. Usually, the superstar is known for wrapping up shoots at the earlier and coming up with projects every 3 months. But it is the pandemic that has spoilt all the plans previously and the actor seems to be taking it slow this time.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama confirms Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu’s release date. The film is said to go on floors in mid-2021.

“Akshay has booked Diwali 2022 weekend for Ram Setu. The plan is to begin shooting by mid-2021. The majority of the film will be shot in the birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya!,” informed the source.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has a hand full of projects in his kitty. Fans are still anticipating his cop film with Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi. As per reports, the film will witness the day of the light only in 2021.

Apart from that, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, Raksha Bandhan are some other projects in the pipeline.

