Shaheer Sheikh tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor last month. The couple got hitched secretly in a court marriage. Pre-wedding festivities were held in Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh. There’s also a traditional wedding planned for Summer 2021.

The Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke actor is now opening up about his wedding. As most know, Shaheer has a massive fan base. He began his career with Kya Mast Hai Life but it was Navya that gave him a lot of recognition. Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi have been the projects that gave him unprecedented fame.

Because of all the love, it was a little difficult for Shaheer Sheikh fans to come to terms with the fact that their favourite has been married. The news came in just a month within the announcement that confirmed his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor.

Shaheer Sheikh in the latest conversation with SpotboyE revealed the reactions that he received from fans. He said, “The kind of reactions I got was shocking. People were talking stuff like ‘zeher hai to dedo’ (laughs). I have such a strong bond with the people who watch my work that they took it more like a shock than a surprise. I think I should have prepared them a little in advance. But I didn’t do that as it was the last moment decision for me as well.”

The Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke actor also shared how some of his fans felt cheated. Shaheer continued, “I think it’s a different relation I have with them. And when they realise there is a new person in my life, they feel cheated which was shocking to me also. But eventually, they realised I am happy about it and they are also happy in my happiness.”

Shaheer Sheikh also revealed his family’s reaction and mentioned that his mother always has been behind him to tie the knot. The wedding took place in presence of just 5-6 people.

Sheikh also confirmed that a function is scheduled for Summer 2021 with proper celebrations!

