Shaheer Sheikh broke a lot of hearts this year when he confirmed his relationship. Within the span of a month, he was also engaged and married to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with wedding festivities taking place in Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai. Now, a glimpse of their post-wedding witnesses them in a twinning avatar. Below is all the scoop you need.

As most fans know, Shaheer got married to Ruchikaa in a court wedding. The decision was taken keeping in mind the current scenario due to the pandemic. As much has fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of their proper wedding, a traditional wedding is on the cards in June, 2021.

While that has a lot of time, Shaheer Sheikh has treated fans with a surprise. The Paurashpur actor took to his Instagram and shared an adorable post with Ruchikaa Kapoor. The duo could be seen twinning in olive green jackets as they enjoyed the serene view in the surrounding.

One could only get jealous looking at the greenery and mountains in the background. Ruchikaa Kapoor rested her face on Shaheer Sheikh’s shoulder as she smiled looking away from the camera. She matched her attire with blue denim.

Shaheer, on the other hand, opted for a stylish avatar. He paired the jacket with mountain wash jeans, a luxurious watch, a couple of hand bracelet and glares.

“Thoda sabz, thoda aasmaan aur teri muskurahat.. #ikigai,” Shaheer Sheikh captioned his post.

Check it out below:

As expected, fans were all elated and left a lot of love in the comments section.

OMG 🔥 you guys look so cute Mr and Mrs Sheikh,” a user wrote.

Another wrote, “Everytime the best..”

A fan commented, “Aha the background and you two”

Another social media user blessed the couple as he wrote, “keep smiling Shaheera..”

On the professional front, Shaheer Sheikh is all set to treat fans with Paurashpur. The period drama web series also stars Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman amongst others.

Paurashpur will be released on 15th December on Zee5.

