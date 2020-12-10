Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput seemed to be a match made in heaven. The couple had been together for over 6 years before calling it quits. When SSR died, the actress was actively supported his family and their fight for justice. Just not that, Ankita is all set to pay a tribute to the late actor in an upcoming award function.

But Sushant fans are still not happy. Many have been trolling Ankita for a while now. Several social media users have backlashed the Pavitra Rishta actress over sharing happy posts with fiancé Vicky Jain and other friends/ family members. They say that Lokhande doesn’t remember Sushant anymore and has forgotten him.

Ankita Lokhande has been quiet since long and royally ignoring all the posts by the alleged Sushant Singh Rajput fans. But now, there’s this Instagram story that many feel is an indirect answer to all the trolls.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ankita Lokhande shared a quote that read, “It’s not my job to be likeable. It’s my job to be myself. The right people will gravitate.”

Another story by the actress read, “Thank you lord for another day, please continue to light my path and let me be a light for others.”

Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande is all set to pay a tribute to her late Pavitra Rishta co-star via a dance performance. She made the big announcement on Instagram last month sharing a video of her rehearsal. She was performing to the song, ‘Taaron Ke Shehar.’ It was the caption that revealed the motive behind it all and we’re sure, Sushant Singh Rajput fans will now be happy.

“This time it’s very different and difficult to perform . From me to u it’s painful !!!! #sushantsinghrajput #manavarchana #ankitalokhande #zeerishteawards2020 #tribute #pavitrarishta,” read the caption.

Sushant Singh Rajput case is still under investigation. The actress passed away on June 14. He was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra.

