Although almost 6 months have passed ever since we lost Sushant Singh Rajput, it still feels as if it was only yesterday that we heard this devastating news of his demise. This incident broke his family, friends and even fans. But the one person who may have been the most affected was Ankita Lokhande, who was dating the late actor for as long as six years.

The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ of Ankita and Sushant started from Zee TV. And recently the actress happened to grace the red carpet of Zee Rishtey Awards 2020, which was like a homecoming for her. It goes without saying that she must have missed Sushant a little too much there, which is why she decided to pay tribute to the late actor.

Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 are underway. Many stars of Television world have showed up to make the night glamorous. From Reem Shaikh, Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahuwalia, Krishna Kaul to Juhi Parmar, many stars sashayed the red carpet. Even amidst the pandemic, the stars made sure to be a part of the gala. We shall witness many prolific performances too. But among all, the most special one will be that of Pavitra Rishta star Ankita Lokhande as she will be paying a tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande‘s journey began with Pavitra Rishta as Manav and Archana. The show aired on Zee TV and hence, the awards ceremony is all the more special. This year, Ankita is going to pay tribute to the late actor. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020. Reportedly, he died by suicide. Ankita is going to have a special performance, reminiscing good memories of her former boyfriend.

At the red carpet of the event, Ankita opened up about her performance and called it ‘Khaas’. She stated that her dance performance is for all the fans of Sushant who love him dearly. “Iss baar kuch khaas hai jo aap sabke liye hai. Saare jitne bhi fans hai Sushant ke, yeh unke liye hai. I know Sushant se bohot log pyaar karte hai. Aaj chotisi koshish hai mere taraf se unke liye.” She also asked all the fans to watch the awards show and shower love. Check out the video below:

