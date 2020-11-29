Ankita Lokhande has always had late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s back. The duo made a dreamy pair but things fell upside down when they broke up in 2016. Despite all of that, the actress actively supported SSR’s family in their fight for justice. Now, she’s set to give a beautiful dance tribute to her Pavitra Rishta co-star. Below is all the scoop you need.

It was very recently that SSR fans had been trolling Ankita. Many social media users backlashed the actress claiming that she doesn’t remember Sushant anymore and has forgotten him. This latest update comes across as a tight slap to all of those faces as Lokhande gears up to give a beautiful tribute to her late friend.

Ankita Lokhande herself made the big announcement on Instagram. The Pavitra Rishta actress could be seen busy with dance rehearsals. She was performing to the song, ‘Taaron Ke Shehar.’ It was the caption that revealed the motive behind it all and we’re sure, Sushant Singh Rajput fans will now be happy.

Expressing all her feelings, Ankita Lokhande wrote, “This time it’s very different and difficult to perform. From me to u ❤️ it’s painful !!!! #sushantsinghrajput #manavarchana #ankitalokhande #zeerishteawards2020 #tribute #pavitrarishta”

Check out her post below:

Are you excited for Ankita’s dance tribute to Sushant at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020? We’re already arranging for a box of tissues.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput case is still under investigation. The actor passed away on June 14. He was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra.

SSR’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR against girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty which included 5 IPC sections. The legal case is on-going and there’s a massive battle between Sushant’s family and Rhea.

Meanwhile, the entire row has also opened up a drug row. Several Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh amongst others were questioned over their involvement with drugs.

In a recent incident, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau too. The couple is currently out on bail.

