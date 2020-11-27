Nora Fatehi rode a camel for the first time in life to celebrate her Instagram follower count touching 20 million.

“Celebration continues. I rode a camel for the first time! It was so fun,” the actress posted on her verified Instagram account on Thursday along with a picture of her camel ride, carrying “20M” shaped balloons.

Sharing a message for her Instagram family, Nora Fatehi wrote: “I wouldn’t do it without you guys. I am so lucky to have you guys. Twenty million and counting. And it’s crazy and it’s just the beginning. We have so much to do and I wouldn’t able to do without you guys. I love you so much.”

On the work front, Nora Fatehi recently featured in the music video, “Naach meri rani”, sung by pop sensation Guru Randhawa.

The actress will next be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India“. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

