Nora Fatehi is lately making noise for all the right reasons. The beauty was recently seen in Guru Randhawa’s music video Naach Meri Rani. She also graced India’s Best Dancer as a special judge and sizzled the stage as always. Since morning, rumours have been rife that the Bharat actress has been roped in for Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom. But that news isn’t true.

For the unversed, since the morning reports have been doing the rounds that Nora has been roped in for Akshay Kumar’s film. The actress will be seen performing a dance number in Bell Bottom. Rumours further stated that the makers were leaving no stones unturned to make the project more attractive.

Sources close to Koimoi has now quashed all of these reports regarding Nora Fatehi. “Nora has absolutely nothing to do with Bell Bottom. There have been no talks regarding any dance number. She does have a lot of exciting projects that she’s been contemplating on but the Akshay film is not one of them.”

But Nora Fatehi fans, don’t be disappointed. Our source further shares that the actress is in talks for a film. The project is in collaboration with Pooja Entertainment. Paparazzi has lately spotted the actress at Pooja Entertainment office multiple times. So, what could be a better proof for the same?

“There have been talks on going with Jackky Bhagnani. It is too early to delve out all the details but a project is definitely on the cards. The official announcement could see the light of the day soon,” adds the source.

On the work front, Nora recently gained praises for Naach Meri Rani. She delivered yet another sizzling act and proved herself as an ace dancer. The song was declared an immediate hit.

Apart from that, Nora Fatehi will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt amongst others.

