Shaheer Sheikh Shares Selfie With Ladylove Ruchika Kapoor, Says "After All The Morphed Pics..."

A few days ago, Shaheer Sheikh confirmed his relationship with Ruchika Kapoor on his Instagram page. The actor shared her pic in which her face wasn’t visible. He called her ‘My girl’ in the caption. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star finally treated his fans with a real pic with his ladylove today.

Advertisement

A few days ago, there were pictures going viral of Shaheer and Ruchika. It seems that they were morphed pics of the couple. That’s what he mentioned in the caption.

Advertisement

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchika Kapoor flaunt their happiness and captivating smiles in the selfie. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor captioned the photo, “Here you go… after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time. #ikigai #madMe #girlwiththecurls”. His ladylove posted the comment, ‘best!’ under it.

In the comments, fans can’t keep calm at all along with several. TV celebs. Arjit Taneja wrote, “Hahaha caption!” Pearl V Puri commented, “Love you both”.

One of the heartbroken fans wrote, “Kisi ke paas zeher hai toh please de do…🙂💔”. Another commented, “Wow!!! Awesome😍👌 stay blessed u two😍😘🤗”.

Another fan posted, “What to say?’ Mad ‘for each other…😁 or Made for each other.❤️❤️❤️”.

Even Ruchika Kapoor shared the same pic that Shaheer Sheikh posted. On her pic, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Beyonddddd adorable ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Shriya Pilgaonkar commented, “Yayyyyyyyy 😂♥️♥️😘😘”.

Check out the pic below:

Well, we are quite happy for the happy and sweet couple!

On the work front, Shaheer was last seen in Star Plus show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor starred alongside Rhea Sharma in the show.

Aren’t Shaheer Sheikh Ruchika Kapoor too adorable together? Let us know what you think of them in the comments section below.

Must Read: Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Co-Star Sudhanshu Pandey’s Karwa Chauth Joke Goes Wrong! Read On

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube