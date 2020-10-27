Shaheer Sheikh is one of the ‘most-wanted’ bachelors from the television world. Millions of hearts broke when news of his romance with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Erica Fernandes first began doing the rounds. The duo multiple times refuted these reports and maintained they are only good friends. Albeit, the actor has almost confirmed dating Ruchika Kapoor. Below is all the scoop you need.

It has been a while now that Shaheer was being rumoured to be seeing Ruchika. Kapoor is a creative producer and executive vice president at Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Productions Ltd. The two have multiple times been spotted enjoying a gala time with many of their celebrity friends.

For the unversed, it was just yesterday when Shaheer Sheikh almost confirmed his relationship with Ruchika Kapoor. He took to his Instagram and shared two pictures of his lady love. The first pictures witnessed the beauty hide her face. “Mommy there is something in the backyard.. #swipeleft #ikigai #madMe #girlwithcurl,” he captioned the post. In the next picture, the Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke actor continued, “never mind, it’s my girl.”

As romance rumours continue creating noise, a lot of pictures of Shaheek Sheikh and Ruchika Kapoor are now going viral. One of those pictures witnesses the couple enjoying a gala time with Erica Fernandes and some other friends.

Ruchika’s Instagram post.

Shaheer commented as well. 😍 pic.twitter.com/LEWKOX9SG0 — a 🦋 (@qweeenbeeee) July 10, 2017

In another picture, Shaheer visited the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s Judgementall Hai Kya. He even clicked a picture with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. The actor was standing next to Ruchika in the picture. Another picture of them grabbing a meal with the Manikarnika actress has also surfaced online.

Ruchika and Shaheer have also together been a part of multiple Ekta Kapoor parties. Looks like the couple has a lot in common and so much to bond about!

All that’s left is now an official confirmation. Fans of the couple have already begun celebrating.

On the professional front, Shaheer Sheikh was recently seen in a music video alongside Tejasswi Prakash. The song titled, Ae Mere Dil was a romantic number.

