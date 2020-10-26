Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most handsome bachelors that we have in the Television world. He was previously linked to Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Erica Fernandes. However, both maintained that they are only good friends. Given the massive fan base that the actor enjoys, fans are always curious to know who he is really dating! Well, the mystery may just have been solved.

Advertisement

The actor took to his Instagram yesterday and shared a picture of a mystery woman. The lady could be seen wearing a knee-length denim dress. She paired them up with super cute white sneakers. Trying to hide her face from the camera, she looked downwards, with all the hair hiding her face.

Advertisement

Shaheer Sheikh did not shy away from revealing his mystery woman. There was another picture that revealed that the lady was none other than Ruchika Kapoor. But what ignited the dating rumours further was the caption of the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor.

“Mommy there is something in the backyard.. #swipeleft #ikigai #madMe #girlwithcurl,” Shaheer Sheikh captioned the post. In the next picture, he continued, “never mind, it’s my girl.” As expected, a storm has been created on social media with many of the fan girls expressing their disappointments.

A user wrote, “Pehle se hi pata tha lekin aaj pata nahi yeh post dekh ke dil toont gaya.” (I know it from before, but my heart broke upon seeing this)

Another fan was all hearts and showering all his blessings. “FinallyMay god shower clouds of happiness on you both😘 Stay blessed always❤❤ Thank u for sharing this super news with your birdies,” he commented0

A fan wrote, “Thanks dil todne ke liye Mr. Sheikh!! Wishing you all the best.”

Check out Shaheer Sheikh’s post below:

Meanwhile, Shaheer was also recently seen in a music video alongside Tejasswi Prakash. The song, Ae Mere Dil, has been sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar, penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Jeet Gannguli.

Ae Mere Dil narrates a love story of two best friends, where Tejasswi Prakash is in love with Shaheer Sheikh, who is heartbroken.

Must Read: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Rupal Patel, Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Sneha Jain To Recreate ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ Scene?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube