Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, and Avinash Mishra in pivotal roles is coming to an end. While the fans aren’t much happy about it, show makers have decided to make the show off-air due to declining TRPs. The show will air its final episode on 17th October.

There are reports that are claiming that the show will have a happy ending where Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma would embrace parenthood. Some reports are also saying that the show will soon make a comeback with a season 2. We hope the news turns out to be true.

The cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has completed their last day of shoot on 11th October. Show producer, Rajan Shahi has also penned a heartfelt note for Shaheer Sheikh on Instagram. Shahi referred Shaheer as a true king while uploading a lovely picture with him

The producer wrote, “LAST DAY SHOOT OF YEH RISHTE HAIN PYAAR KE #MET A TRUE KING SHAHEER SHEIKH #NOT ONLY A BRILLIANT ACTOR BUT ONE OF THE FINEST BEING #THANKS SO MUCH FOR THE DEDICATION HARDWORK HUMILITY AND MOTIVATING THE ENTIRE TEAM OF YRHPK # THANKS U STOOD BY DKP ALWAYS THROUGH ALL TIMES”

As soon as Rajan Shahi uploaded the photo, fans started showering their love in the comments section. One user wrote, “Two gentleman and superb human being in one frame…Love and respect towards both of you…🤗🤗🤗 @rajan.shahi.543 @shaheernsheikh.” Another comment reads, “Please sir yrhpk2 jald Lana or hame jald Mishbir see milana Please please.” Shaheer Sheikh shared Rajan Shahi’s post on his Instagram stories and wrote, “humbled.”

Fans are very disheartened with Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke getting off-air. People also commented about their grief on the show getting off-air. One such comment reads, “we hate you you can’t do this…Do you have any idea how much #Mishbir means to us ??? Why Why Why…!!! Are you ignoring us can’t you see our pain ??? Can’t you our hardwork which we are doing since 19 September it has been 23 days we are not sleeping we are not eating all we are doing is crying & fighting for our show…our Mishbir…You know what 3 fans committed suicide after hearing that Mishbir are going 1 have an heart attack & 5 million yes 5 million fans are crying badly…don’t you have any emotions ??? Why are you doing this ??? You know what you only love parent show yrkkh & anupama you never promoted our show only focus is anupama & yrkkh if you can’t manage 4 shows at 1 time then why you started anupama ???? #giveyrhpkextension #wewantmishbir nor we will not leave you.”

