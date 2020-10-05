Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh & Rhea Sharma To Shoot For The Last Time On This Date

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke which stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, Avinash Mishra and more will be airing its last episode on 17th October. The show started as a spin-off to Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but made its place in the audience’s hearts very quickly.

This is the reason that fans are very upset about the show getting off-air and even writing to makers to extend the show. But unfortunately, this is of no use. Today, we will tell you on what date the cast of the show will be shooting their last scene. Read the article if you want to know.

As per a report published by Pinkvilla, the shooting for Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer show will finish on 11th October. The report reads, “The last day is different for cast members. While most cast members will wrap up shoot on October 10, a few others will also be shooting for October 11. In most probability, Shaheer and Rhea will have their last scene on October 11.”

Not just that, the report also claimed that the makers have decided to end the show on a good note with Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma turning parents, finally. We hope that fans would be happy with the ending.

The report also said that the makers of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke are planning for a season 2 next year. However, there hasn’t been any confirmation on the same. We hope that the news turns out to be true and we get to see Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma’s amazing chemistry once again.

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will be replacing Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. The promos of the show have already created a buzz in the audience. How desperately are you waiting for the show? Do let us know in the comments section and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

