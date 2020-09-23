Shaheer Sheikh's Net Worth & The Amount He Charges For A Single Day Shoot Is Too Good!

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most loved actors on Indian television. The heartthrob started his career with Disney channel’s show “Kya Mast Hai Life” in 2009. He was seen as Veer Mehra in the show. The actor became a household name from Star Plus’ series Navya, where he again played a college student named Anant.

The actor is presently playing the lead role in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show is produced by Director’s Kut and is going off-air soon. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya season 2 is all set to replace the show. The audience is sad about YRHPK going off-air as they love to watch Shaheer playing Abir Rajvansh and his onscreen chemistry with Rhea Sharma who plays Mishti.

Shaheer Sheikh is not only a star in India, but people absolutely adore him in Indonesia as well. Speaking about the actor’s net worth, Shaheer in addition to earning money from Indian television has had the chance of making big bucks with his Indonesian projects.

As per a report published by Gdatamart, Shaheer Sheikh enjoys a net worth of 3 million dollars. Indeed, the actor is super-rich. The report also reveals how much he earns for a day shoot. The report reads, “He charges 1.20 Lakh Indian Rupees upwards Per Day when he is on the shoot. Shaheer Sheikh’s current estimated net worth is growing very fastly in 2020-2021. The primary resource of earning money is a Professional Television actor from Indian Entertainment Industry.”

The report further said that Shaheer Sheikh’s salary/fees vary from acting in series to presenting television shows, where he bills a hefty amount for the latter. Speaking about luxurious cars, Shaheer Sheikh owns different types of exotic cars from luxury car makers, including a BMW, a Skoda, and a Mercedes Benz.

Meanwhile, Speaking about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Shaheer Sheikh said to Pinkvilla,” When I play a character, I live that character. In fact, I am that character. That character becomes a part of my life. As a team, we chill on the sets, talk to each other, there are so many fun moments, it consumes half of my day, 12 hours, sometimes 10 hours. I am there with these people, so of course, it is a big news for all of us.”

Must Read: Mirzapur 2 NEW Promo: Amazon Prime Has A SMART Way To Keep Us Hooked & Reminiscing, WATCH

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube