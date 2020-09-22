The Kapil Sharma Show: Netizens Asks Kapil To Invite Star Plus’ Mahabharat Cast Including Shaheer Sheikh To The Show

If there’s one show that we missed the most on Indian television amid the pandemic, it was The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil along with his team including Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti and Kiku Sharda come every weekend to entertain us to the fullest.

The consistent TRP of the show is proof that it has a massive fan following across the country. Yesterday comedian turned actor tweeted on his official Twitter handle, “आज महाभारत के ऐक्टर्ज़ आ रहे हैं, कोई सवाल पूछना चाहते हैं तो कॉमेंट में भेज दें। धन्यवाद”

आज महाभारत के ऐक्टर्ज़ आ रहे हैं, कोई सवाल पूछना चाहते हैं तो कॉमेंट में भेज दें। धन्यवाद🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 21, 2020

Guess, what he got from the netizens in response to his request?

A lot of people replied on his tweet saying they would love to see Star Plus’ Mahabharat team’s Shaheer Sheikh to The Kapil Sharma Show which aired between 2013 to 2014.

Shaheer played the role of Arjuna and Saurabh Raj Krishna played the character of Krishna and Pooja Sharma played the character of Pooja Sharma. Yes, it’s the same Mahabharat which got re-telecasted when the pandemic began after B.R. Chopra’s.

One user tweeted, “Sir please invite Starplus Mahabharat cast too someday”. Another user tweeted, “Sir its a humble request pls invite the whole cast of mahabharat starplus . Pls sir”.

We would agree to all these tweets and would love to see the cast of Star Plus’ Mahabharat including Shaheer Sheikh to grace The Kapil Sharma Show as soon as possible.

Must Read: Vikram Bhatt On Nepotism’s Benefits: “Sunny Deol’s Son’s First Film Wouldn’t Have Been A Flop”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube