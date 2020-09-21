Roopa Ganguly who is best known for playing the character of Draupadi in BR Chopra’s iconic Mahabharat has broken her silence on the ongoing debate around Sushant Singh Rajput and Payal Ghosh’s accusations against the critically acclaimed director, Anurag Kashyap.

The Mahabharat actress, Roopa also happens to be the BJP’s Parliament member and is known for her versatility in the Bengali cinema.

Roopa Ganguly was seen protesting in the premises of the parliament and said, “Mumbai film industry kills people, makes them drug addict, and keep insulting a woman, but nobody is doing anything. Mumbai Police remains silent. It does not take action.”

The Mahabharat actress, Roopa further added, “Why is the Bollywood silent over the se*ual harassment charges levelled by Payal Ghosh against Anurag Kashyap? Why Mumbai Police is not taking any action against Anurag Kashyap?”

A lot of chaos has been happening in the Bollywood industry from conspiracy theories circulated on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on the internet to NCB getting involved in the case to model Paula coming and speaking about her #MeToo story and sharing nasty details about her encounter with director Sajid Khan.

And now, Payal Ghosh accusing Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself on her. The actress tweeted, “@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!”

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

