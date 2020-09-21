It seems actress Aamna Sharif has found a great friend in her co-star Parth Samthaan.

On Sunday, Aamna took to Instagram and posted pictures with other actors, including Parth and Karishma Tanna.

“Characters we play are temporary but the relationships we make are permanent. Love them,” Aamna Sharif captioned the post.

Aamna Sharif’s husband Amit Kapoor and actor Uday Tikekar are also seen exchanging smiles with the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress in the images.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the work front, Aamna Sharif is a part of “Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2“, which will soon go off air. She played the role of an iconic character Komolika.

The show also features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Sahil Anand and Shubhaavi Choksey.

As the show is coming to an end, Sahil got emotional and recently posted a farewell note on Instagram.

“Not sure when we’ll have an opportunity to come together for another project and have mad fun on the set! But yes, off-screen madness has just begun,” Sahil wrote.

Must Read: Rohit Shetty & Ranveer Singh To Reunite For A GRAND Comedy But There’s A Sad News For Golmaal Fans!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube