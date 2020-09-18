Yesterday, it was the last day of Erica Fernandes and Karan Patel on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. And today, Pooja Banerjee AKA Nivedita Basu will be shooting for the last time for KZK. And it seems that Pooja is entirely heartbroken about it.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 started in September 2018 and received very well by the audience. It features Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee, Shubhaavi Choksey and Sahil Anand in pivotal roles.

In a recent interview with spotboye, Pooja Banerjee said, “I am really going to miss my entire team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. I will also miss being sassy Nivedita Basu and especially draping Nivi style sarees. My team who helps me to get into the attire have been teary-eyed from past 5-6 days. My hairstylist, makeup artist, costume and jewellery team always gave their best and went out of their way to make my look stand out and I will always be thankful to them for this.”

Pooja shares a great bond with the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and has plans to keep meeting her friends even after the show. The actress said, “I know I will keep meeting my cast so that way I am a little relieved.”

Well, there is no doubt that we will also miss Pooja Banerjee and the whole team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. What about you? Do share your views in the comment box and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

