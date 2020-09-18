Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill’s THIS Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Suitor To Enter Salman Khan’s Show?

Bigg Boss 14 is around the corner and the buzz is massive. Koimoi has previously revealed to you about the 10 confirmed contestants of the show. Salman Khan has also revealed the premiere date with an exciting promo and we can’t keep calm anymore. In the latest development, reports suggest Shehnaaz Gill’s one of the suitor from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is entering the house. Below is all the scoop you need.

We’re talking about Kala Chashmah and Saturday Saturday fame singer, Indeep Bakshi. He was last seen competing to be the ultimate match for Shehnaaz Gill in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. But well, everyone knows the history. Shehnaaz maintained that she still had feelings for Sidharth Shukla and walked out of the finale.

What remained interesting is Indeep Bakshi being positive about the Bigg Boss 13 contestant irrespective of all that. In fact, he praised Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla’s bond in multiple interviews later on. Now, he has confirmed being approached for the show. But will these kind qualities let him win the controversial show?

In an interview with ETimes TV, Indeep Bakshi confirmed, “Yes, I have been approached for Bigg Boss 14 but I can’t give any update on it.”

Well, at least someone is being honest here. From Naina Singh to Nia Sharma, Karan Patel and Aly Goni – it is said that all of these contestants have been approached too, but none of them have confirmed the same.

Albeit, this year will be interesting as the confirmed contestants will surely let out a lot of masala. Jasmin Bhasin, Shagun Pandey, Naina Singh, Nia Sharma are amongst the confirmed names.

Several ex Bigg Boss contestant too will be seen during the initial week to help lift up the show. Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla are some of the names that have surfaced online.

We also previously informed you about Shehnaaz Gill being the first confirmed guest for Bigg Boss 14.

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande’s Father Hospitalised; Actress Prays For Speedy Recovery

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube