Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Sahil Anand Reveals THIS Is The Reason Behind The Massive Popularity Of The Show

Actor Sahil Anand who has become a household name after his popular stint in the ongoing show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Anupam Sen Gupta reveals why the show is one of the most popular shows of the Indian Television.

Sahil who has been a part of the television industry since a decade feels immensely blessed to have been a part of the show for over 2 years. While sharing his perspective for Kasautii being highly popular amongst the masses, Sahil asserts “Honestly, the actors and the good storyline play a massive role in making a series a huge hit! But I think the bond which all of us share off the record is so precious! And there is so much positivity on the set amongst all the people that it reflects in our work too! This has helped our show to become a huge massive success”

Sahil Anand who wants to do something that gives him an adrenaline rush aspires to play a role which is physically and mentally challenging as an actor. The actor will be soon seen in an exciting project post-Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Actor Sahil Anand is glad that content in Indian cinema is changing and actors are getting a chance to perform.

“I am really glad that India is growing and we are making very good movies these days. I am happy that we are getting rid of plain love stories,” Sahil said in a statement.

“I am loving the type of web series that are being made in India. I am glad that content in cinema is changing and actors are getting a chance to perform and show what all they can do. It’s not limited to good looks now,” he added.

