There have been many infamous rivalries between superstars in the Indian film fraternity. One such example was Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. While Khanna was already a megastar during the 1970s, Bachchan was quick to catapult into fame with his ‘Angry Young Man’ persona. But did you know that Kaka once took an unmissable dig at Big B’s cult popular song ‘Mere Angne Mein’? For the unversed, the track was from the 1981 film Laawaris.

About The Song Mere Angne Mein

The track Mere Angne Mein from the film Laawaris had Amitabh Bachchan wear a saree, Bindi, and makeup too. He also was seen grooving to the song in his vocals. It became a chartbuster for his caricature and catchy vibe.

What Did Rajesh Khanna Say About The Song?

According to a news report in the Indian Express, Rajesh Khanna had taken a jibe at the Amitabh Bachchan track from Laawaris. Yasser Usman’s book ‘Rajesh Khanna: The Untold Story Of India’s First Superstar’ had Khanna telling a film magazine, “I will never compromise on my dignity and don a saree and do a ‘Mere Angane Mein’ for all the money and all the applause in the world.” This was inevitably a dig at the track, which had grabbed quite a lot of eyeballs.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Laawaris also starred Zeenat Aman, Rakhee Gulzar, and Amjad Khan in the lead roles. It was directed by Prakash Mehra. The movie became one of the most successful films of 1981. Rajesh Khanna’s film Kudrat with Hema Malini was also released in the same year. Though the film was a hit but it did not match the success of Laawaris. Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan starred in the movie Anand. Their last film together was the 1973 film Namak Haraam.

