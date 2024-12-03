Abhijeet Bhattacharya ruled people’s hearts with his amazing voice and songs. However, the celebrity singer often made headlines for his unabashed comments. He once engaged in a war of words with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor. Abhijeet also faced a lot of criticism over his thoughts on Salman Khan’s hit-and-run case, but this time, it was related to another popular personality. Scroll below for the deets.

He reportedly did stage shows as a singer with RD Burman and was launched by the legend himself in a Bengali film with a duet song with Asha Bhosle. Bhattacharya has sung for several Bollywood superstars, including Shah Rukh Khan. He has worked predominantly in the Hindi film industry, but he has also sung in other languages, for example, Marathi, Nepali, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Odia, and Bengali.

A few years back, in 2016, columnist Shobha De criticized the Indian team that went to the Rio Olympics. De tweeted, “Goal of Team India at the Olympics: Rio jao. Selfies lo. Khaali haat wapas aao. What a waste of money and opportunity.” This tweet received a lot of flak from several people online, including Olympic athlete Abhinav Bindra. However, Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s reaction to it drew much attention, and Sonam Kapoor retaliated.

According to Business of Cinema’s report, Abhijeet’s tweet directed at Shobha De read, “Unstoppable shameless #बेशर्म बूढ़ीयाs .. abusing and cursing their own motherland, own children, own talents …” Sonam Kapoor slammed the playback singer for his rude comment and said, “You’re such a hypocrite…” Abhijeet fired back and responding to Kapoor’s hypocrite remark, he said, “Yes @sonamakapoor we all r hypocrites bt not the Khandani FILMI type hypocrites nor page3, we r proud of our players.”

Sonam followed up with a tweet filled with laughing and monkey-covering-eye emoticons. It probably stopped at that point, and the netizens might have been glad it was over.

Meanwhile, the singer is again in the news for the recent Dua Lipa concert, where she performed the viral Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo mashup created by DJ Ruchir Kulkarni. Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s son shared a post on Instagram expressing his unhappiness as his father was not given due credit.

