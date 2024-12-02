Hrithik Roshan is one of the most handsome actors in the Indian film fraternity and an exceptional artist. There are many people who have a big crush on him. He enjoys the love and adoration; however, being accused of flirting with an actress and making her uncomfortable to the extent that she leaves a movie is something HR would never have imagined in his life. Hrithik was once accused of flirting with Disha Patani, which made her leave his film. The actor was unhappy about these blasphemous claims and took no time to slam the portals for their report.

Hrithik has been involved in a great deal of controversy in his life, and to date, the biggest remains his feud with Kangana Ranaut. His alleged affair with the actress is still a hot topic on social media. There are several memes, and not to forget Kangana’s potshots on HR. The actor dealt with most of the things graciously, but there are times when one just has to put their foot down and fight back.

According to MensXP, in 2018, several media reports claimed that Disha Patani was initially signed in War for Vaani Kapoor’s role. However, things did not go as planned, and Vaani eventually appeared in the film opposite Hrithik. Back then, several portals claimed that Disha walked out of the movie, also starring Tiger Shroff, because HR allegedly made them uncomfortable. Even though there was no proof to support these allegations, the Vikram Vedha actor was mercilessly trolled online.

Hrithik Roshan ultimately had to slam the portals for spreading such vile rumors. He even posted one of the news articles on social media platform X [then Twitter] to shut down the false narratives and called the story ‘garbage.’ He even asked the writers to clean their minds.

He reportedly asked the journalists of these news articles to go to the gym as it might help them clear out the rubbish from their minds. Hrithik also lined up the exercises for them and wrote, “Especially twenty donkey kicks, twenty monkey rolls & 2 dog jumps will be right for you.”

मेरे प्यारे मित्र ‘पत्रिका जी”, कसरत करते हो? थोड़ा gym जाओ। mind से सारा कचरा निकल जाएगा! ख़ासकर बीस donkey किक्स, बीस monkey रोल & 2 dog jumps आप के लिए सही रहेगा। ज़रूर कीजिएगा। गुड luck. गुड day. And लव you टू :) pic.twitter.com/ikuNWmie21 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 28, 2018

‘भास्कर bhaisaab? कहाँ हो? हाल चाल सब? सब ठीक? देखिए, आपकी दुकान ki प्रगति के लिए मेरी तरफ़ से यह ट्वीट. Next time सीधे बोल देना की help चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/f92izpXh1v — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 28, 2018

The reports claimed that Hrithik flirted with Disha Patani, leaving her uncomfortable, and ultimately, she decided to quit the project. Later, Disha Patani also opened up about it and called it irresponsible gossip. As per India Today’s report, she said, “There is some childish and irresponsible gossip about Hrithik sir and me doing the rounds. I would like to say that it’s completely untrue and in the minimum interaction that I have had with him, he has been one of the most dignified and joyful people.”

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan will soon return in War 2, which also features Jr NTR in a crucial role. Meanwhile, Disha Patani’s Kanguva opposite Suriya is underperforming at the box office.

