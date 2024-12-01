After witnessing a disastrous run at the box office, the Suriya starrer Kanguva is all set for its OTT release. The movie will reportedly be released on the OTT streaming platform Prime Video on December 13. However, it seems that the bad luck surrounding the film is not over yet, as its OTT release is also seeing a rocky start.

Kanguva’s HD Print Leaked

According to a news report in Track Tollywood, the HD print of the Suriya starrer has been leaked even before its release on Prime Video. With the Tamil version of the movie getting leaked online on HD, this might spell bad news for the owners of the OTT streaming platform. This is more so because Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights for the film for a whopping 100 crore. One expected that while the movie was thoroughly rejected by the audience during its theatrical run, it might receive a better response on OTT. However, this might affect the OTT response of the film adversely.

It was earlier reported that Kanguva initially had an OTT window for 8 weeks. However, since the movie saw a poor box office run, its OTT window was reduced to 4 weeks. The movie will initially be expected to stream in the South Indian languages, while the Hindi dubbed version will be expected to start streaming after 8 weeks due to an agreement made for its theatrical release in national cinema chains like PVR INOX and Cinepolis.

Kanguva’s Poor Box Office Collection

The Suriya starrer is all set to wrap up its theatrical run between 106 to 107 crores. The movie earned 104.43 crore on its 16th day and has emerged as a colossal box office failure. For the unversed, the movie was mounted at a budget of between 300 to 350 crores.

