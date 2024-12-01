It was earlier revealed with great fanfare that Prabhas has signed a multi-film deal with Hombale Films, which is just a cherry on the cake with his already massy lineups. It was further reported that HanuMan director Prashanth Varma might come on board to helm one of the projects within this contract. However, according to the latest development, we might not get a Prabhas X Prashanth Varma collab anytime soon.

This might come as a sad news for all the fans who were waiting to see the Rebel Star and the talented director come together. According to a news report in Track Tollywood, the film that Prashanth Varma was supposed to direct for Prabhas as part of the multi-film deal with Hombale Films has been shelved. The report added that the director had teased fans with a project announcement at a recent event after which everyone thought that he was hinting towards his movie with the Baahubali actor.

However, the report further added that Prashanth Varma might not come on board for the film with Prabhas. Hombale Films has reportedly decided to replace him, and the search for a new filmmaker who will direct the Kalki 2898 AD has begun. While the reason for this is still unknown, one can assume that Varma’s other commitments might be one of the reasons for the same.

The director is busy with the sequel of HanuMan titled Jai Hanuman which stars Rishab Shetty and Rana Daggubati in the lead role. Shetty has stepped into the shoes of Lord Hanuman for the project. At the same time, he will also be directing the debut film of Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna. Whatever is the reason, this might come as a disappointing news for some fans. Talking about Prabhas, apart from the multi-film deal with Hombale Films which also includes Salaar 2, the megastar has movies like Raja Saab, Spirit, and Fauji in the pipeline.

