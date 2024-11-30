Kalki 2898 AD received a massive positive reaction from audiences during its theatrical run. While many stars put their all into the film’s success, actress Keerthy Suresh stood out for her exceptional voice, giving Bujji a unique touch. For those who haven’t seen the movie, Bujji is an AI bot and flying car that supports Bhairava (Prabhas) in his battles.

In a recent interview, Keerthy disclosed that she was initially offered a live-action role in the movie. But she eventually took on the voice role of Bujji, which became a highlight of the film.

Why She Declined the Human Role

In a recent interview, Keerthy shared that director Nag Ashwin first approached her with a human role. However, after considering the part, she decided to decline it. The actress didn’t disclose the specifics of the role she turned down, which has piqued fans’ curiosity. In contrast, she desired to remain associated with Nag Ashwin’s project. So, she agreed to lend her voice to Bujji, an AI-powered vehicle.

Describing the scenario, Keerthy said, “I was initially offered another role in the movie. I was not very sure of it. I told Nagi the same, but he later came up with this dubbing idea for the Bujji role.”

She continued, “It’s the best dubbing I have ever had. I had a lot of fun. That’s a memorable experience. I am looking forward to the next part.”

Why She Chose to Voice Bujji

Keerthy embraced the opportunity to voice the AI character, seeing it as a unique creative challenge. Her decision also underscores her willingness to experiment with roles that push traditional boundaries in cinema. Bringing Bujji to life required detailed voice modulation in multiple languages. However, she found this task both exciting and demanding.

In addition, Keerthy is currently working on her upcoming projects, including Baby John, Rendu Jella Seetha, and more.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Major Hint About Pushpa 3 In New Instagram Post, Fans Are Thrilled!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News