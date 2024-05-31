Bujji & Bhairava Season 1 Review: Prabhas Is A Stylized Baahubali In Kalki 2898 AD World, Totally Winning This Phenomenal Prelude!

Bujji & Bhairava Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Prabhas as Bhairava, Keerthy Suresh as Bujji & Others

Director: Nag Ashwin

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu/Hindi with English Subtitles

Runtime: 2 episodes of 15 minutes each

Bujji & Bhairava Review: What’s It About:

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD is all set for a worldwide release, and before the film arrives, the director has come up with a phenomenal animated series that sets the tone right for the film. Bujji & Bhairava is an introduction of sorts to the world of the main film.

But you will be totally wrong if you believe that this introduction is only an underwhelming effort for a promotional technique. It is as good as it could get while Prabhas and Keerthy Suresh present their crackling chemistry.

Bujji & Bhairava Review: Script Analysis:

The animated series has two episodes that are 15 minutes each, and they offer a glimpse into the world of Kalki 2898 AD. The animated series also introduces you to Bujji, the vehicle controller, and Bhairava, Prabhas’s character. The prelude completely offers the back story of the two lead characters of the film in a very crisp and swift manner, sticking to the short story of the animated series and telling everyone – how it all began!

Bujji & Bhairava Review: Star Performance:

Bujji & Bhairava work in entirety. The voice of Prabhas introduces his character and its nits and gits, while Keerthy Suresh’s quirky voice keeps you hooked on this tiny little thing that is innocent, smart, and intelligent. The simplistic script of how they met and their first adventure together forms the narrative of season 1 of this animated series. This simplicity and innocence work in favor of the world of Kalki 2898 AD!

Bujji & Bhairava Review: What Works:

The series has been written by Sahen Upadhyay, who followed the brief and kept the story basic and grounded. Prabhas gets a stylized Baahubali entry in Kashi, his hometown. Meanwhile, Bujji gets a technical introduction. The story of how they met is an endearing tale that will leave you with a smile. The animation has also been kept very basic, keeping in mind the target audience.

Bujji & Bhairava Review: What Doesn’t Work:

What doesn’t work for Bujji & Bhairava is only the entry of Prabhas as Bhairava. The basics of his character might not suit to the morales and principles that should be learnt by children. But kids love such characters, and they will love Bhairava as well.

Bujji & Bhairava Review: Last Words:

The animated series has comedy and action and presents the perfect glimpse into the world of Kalki 2898 AD. The animated series has set a beautiful tone for the film, leaving everyone excited for the OG live-action film. Kudos to the team for bringing out such a brilliant promotional strategy.

4 stars!

