After Salaar’s success, all eyes are set on Prabhas’ upcoming biggie, Kalki 2898 AD. It’s been in the making for a long time, and finally, we’re four weeks away from the film’s release. Considering the grandeur, the star cast, and the use of superlative technology, the magnum opus is backed by an enormous budget, which has become a separate topic of discussion. Recently, Prabhas opened up about the mammoth cost, and he even justified the expenses. Keep reading to know more!

Powerful star cast and making of the film

Apart from Prabhas, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles. Looking at these names, we can say that director Nag Ashwin and producer C. Aswani Dutt have pulled off one of the biggest casting coups in recent times. While the content will always be the important factor in deciding the fate, these stars at least guarantee a bumper start on the board.

Other than the casting, Kalki 2898 AD is high on VFX and advanced filmmaking technology. Also, it is learned that a huge set was constructed at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. All these factors have contributed immensely to inflating the film budget.

Prabhas justifies Kalki 2898 AD’s budget

Reportedly, Kalki 2898 AD’s budget is above 600 crores, thus making it the most expensive Indian film ever made. Many are calling out this figure as it seems to be too much for an Indian film as it’ll cause trouble to break even. However, Prabhas has justified such a cost by saying that the film is made mainly for international audiences.

In an interview with Deadline, Prabhas talked about the budget of Kalki 2898 AD. He said, “The whole film is made for international audiences. That’s why it’s the highest budget and we’ve got the best actors in the country.”

Meanwhile, the magnum opus is scheduled to release in theatres on 27th June 2024.

