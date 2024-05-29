Anant-Radhika's Lavish Cruise Wedding, Tillu Cube Delays, Kalki 2898 AD Director's Invite To Elon Musk - Today's Top Trending News

In the midst of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s luxurious cruise wedding preparations, Shah Rukh Khan might have accidentally revealed his next film title. Bhanushali Studios is celebrating a big win with a 3-film deal, while Randeep Hooda is honouring Veer Savarkar on his birthday. Jackie Shroff just secured a legal victory protecting his personality rights. Fans will unfortunately have to wait until 2025 for Tillu Cube’s release, but Pushpa 2 promises a chart-topping song with “Sooseki”. Finally, the director of Kalki 2898 AD is extending an invitation to Elon Musk for a futuristic ride in his film.

Bollywood Sets Sail for Anant-Radhika’s Lavish Cruise Wedding!

The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant continue! After their grand celebration in Jamnagar, the couple is now hosting a luxurious cruise voyage for their second pre-wedding bash. The who’s who of Bollywood are setting sail aboard a stunning cruise liner. A-listers like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Salman Khan have already been spotted jetting off to Italy to join the celebrations.

The star-studded guest list also includes cricket legends and business tycoons. The cruise will travel from Italy to the South of France, offering breathtaking views and extravagant parties for the 800 attendees. This lavish event promises to be unforgettable, setting the stage for their upcoming wedding.

Eagle-eyed fans are buzzing after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan potentially revealed the title of his next project! In a congratulatory video message to cinematographer Santosh Sivan at the Cannes Film Festival, a script titled “King” was spotted prominently placed on a table beside Khan.

While there’s been no official confirmation, the glimpse of the script has sent fans into a frenzy. Speculation suggests “King” could be Shah Rukh Khan’s next big screen outing, with some reports even hinting at a father-daughter on-screen pairing with his daughter Suhana Khan. Read more here

Bhanushali Studios Scores Big with 3-Film Deal Director Suparn S Varma

Bhanushali Studios Limited strikes a 3-film deal with director Suparn S Varma, following their collaborative success on “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.” Varma will helm one upcoming film and creatively produce two others, fostering high-quality and diverse content for the studio.

This strategic alliance strengthens Bhanushali Studios’ creative vision. Varma’s acclaimed direction and innovative storytelling align perfectly with the studio’s mission to captivate audiences worldwide.

Both parties expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting its potential to deliver exceptional cinematic experiences. This partnership signifies Bhanushali Studios’ commitment to nurturing talent and producing films that entertain on a global scale.

Randeep Hooda Honors Veer Savarkar in Port Blair, Celebrates Film Release on Freedom Fighter’s 141st Birthday

Randeep Hooda celebrates Veer Savarkar’s 141st birthday in Port Blair, the city where the revolutionary leader was imprisoned. He received an award for his portrayal of Savarkar in the film “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,” which premiered on ZEE5 on the same day.

Hooda visited the Cellular Jail, where Savarkar spent over a decade, and other historically significant locations associated with the freedom fighter. He also attended a special screening of the movie organized by the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Savarkar, a key figure in the independence movement, is a controversial figure known for advocating for complete independence and the concept of Hindutva. The film aims to explore his life and legacy.

Jackie Shroff Wins Delhi HC Case: Protects Personality Rights from Unauthorized Use

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff has secured a victory in the Delhi High Court, protecting his personality rights from unauthorized use. The court order restricts entities from using Shroff’s name, image, voice, and other unique attributes for commercial purposes without his consent. This includes endorsements, merchandise, and even AI-powered applications like chatbots.

Shroff’s lawsuit targeted entities using his name and likeness on e-commerce platforms and social media. The court recognized the growing importance of safeguarding celebrity personas in the digital age, particularly with the rise of deepfakes and other technologies.

This landmark decision sets a precedent for other celebrities to protect their image and brand identity. Read more

Tillu Cube Delayed: Fans to Wait Until 2025

Telugu star Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s fans will have to wait a bit longer for the highly anticipated “Tillu Cube.” The film, the third installment in the popular “Tillu” franchise, has been pushed back to the first half of 2025.

This delay comes due to Jonnalagadda’s busy schedule. Following the success of “DJ Tillu” and “Tillu Square,” the actor has seen a surge in demand. He is currently committed to two other projects, “Jack” and “Telusu Kada.”

Adding to the postponement is Jonnalagadda’s desire to personally pen the script for “Tillu Cube.” This additional responsibility requires more time, pushing back the film’s production timeline.

Pushpa 2: The Rule’s ‘Sooseki’ Promises to be a Chart-Topping Hit

Get ready to be captivated by “Sooseki,” the latest song from the highly anticipated Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rule. This romantic melody, featuring the iconic duo of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, promises to be a chart-topping hit.

Composed by the talented Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), “Sooseki” boasts the mesmerizing vocals of Shreya Ghoshal. The song has been released in six languages, with the Telugu version already exceeding expectations. Fans are raving about Rashmika Mandanna’s captivating dance moves and Allu Arjun’s signature swag, making the on-screen romance sizzle.

Kalki 2898 AD Director Extends Invitation to Elon Musk for Futuristic Ride

Director Nag Ashwin, known for his blockbuster “Mahanati,” has taken the promotions for his upcoming sci-fi film “Kalki 2898 AD” a step further by inviting tech magnate Elon Musk for a test drive.

The film, starring Prabhas, has been generating significant buzz with its futuristic setting and innovative props. One such element is “Bujji,” a technologically advanced car that serves as Prabhas’ character’s companion in the movie. Bujji has been unveiled at various locations across India, recently making an appearance in Chennai.

Dear @elonmusk sir… We would love to invite you to see and drive our #Bujji… it’s a 6 ton beast, fully #madeinindia Fully Electric & an engineering feat.. And I daresay it’ll make for a great photo-op with ur cybertruck 😬 (would be a sight to see them drive together) — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) May 28, 2024

Capitalizing on the car’s unique design and electric nature, Ashwin extended a social media invitation to Musk, CEO of Tesla. He expressed his desire for Musk to experience Bujji, a “6-ton marvel made entirely in India,” and even suggested a potential photo opportunity with Tesla’s own Cybertruck.

While Musk has yet to respond, Ashwin’s bold move has garnered further attention for the film. Notably, celebrities like Naga Chaitanya and F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan have already had the chance to drive Bujji, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

