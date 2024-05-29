Mammootty’s action-comedy Turbo saw a drop in Monday collections on Day 6. However, the film has achieved the 50 crore milestone worldwide—Read Turbo’s box office report in detail below.

Vysakh directed Turbo, which was produced by Mammootty Kampany. It stars Mammootty alongside Sunil Varma, Anjana Jayaprakash, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Raj B Shetty.

Turbo held steady on its first Tuesday, collecting an estimated 1.85 crore net at the India box office. This brings the film’s total net collection in India to 22.50 crore after six days. The film’s occupancy remained decent on Tuesday, with an overall Malayalam occupancy of 19.61%. Evening and night shows saw the highest attendance, at 24.37% and 26.91%, respectively.

While the Tuesday collection shows a drop from Monday’s 2.3 crore, the film’s overall performance remains positive. It opened strong with a 6.25 crore collection on its first Thursday and has seen fluctuations throughout the week. Turbo started strong with 6.25 crore on its opening day and saw a drop on Friday (3.7 crore). However, the film grew over the weekend, collecting 4.05 crore on Saturday and 4.35 crore on Sunday. Monday saw a steeper decline to 2.3 crore.

Turbo is currently the 7th Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2024. The movie eyes to surpass the lifetime record of Bramayugam, which ended its theatrical run at 27 crore.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films Of 2024 – India Run

Manjummel Boys: 142 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 85.17 crore Aavesham: 85.12 crore Premalu: 76.10 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 38.94 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 38.18 crore Bramayugam: 27.00 crore Turbo: 22.50 crore Abraham Ozler: 21.00 crore Malaikottai Vaaliban: 14.10

Turbo’s 50 Crore Milestone

The movie has already entered the list of the Top 10 Highest-grossing Malayalam Films worldwide. Turbo has made progress by performing well overseas, earning an estimated 24.15 crore. Combined with the film’s gross total of 26.55 crore, the total worldwide gross collection is now 50.07 crore. It stands as the 8th Highest-Grosser of the year.

Top 10 Highest-grossing Malayalam Films 2024

Manjummel Boys: 241.56 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 160 crore Aavesham: 156.44 crore Premalu: 132.39 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 82.44 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 76.05 Bramayugam: 58.96 crore Turbo: 50 crore Abraham Ozler: 42 crore. Malaikottai Vaaliban: 29.83 crore

This performance positions Turbo for a successful run, and it will be interesting to see if it can maintain its momentum in the coming weeks.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhaiyya Ji Box Office Collection Day 5: Gears Up For Mixed Boost On Cinema Lovers Day; Multiplexes To See Surge

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News