Acclaimed filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra, known for his films We Are Family and Hichki, is all set to make his OTT directorial debut with Maharaj, which marks the acting debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. Siddharth, who is known for his compelling storytelling and adept direction, unveiled the first poster of the project. The intriguing first look features Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. With this upcoming film, the filmmaker has once again captured the audience’s attention.

Taking to Instagram with the poster, Director Siddharth P Malhotra shared, “The fight for the truth between a powerful man and a fearless journalist. Based on true events – Maharaj is releasing on 14 June, only on Netflix! My next film as a director, please give it all the love.”

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Malhotra (@siddharthpmalhotra)

Earlier, describing the project, Malhotra shared that Maharaj is set in the 1800s and is inspired by true events. “It is a film that shows the resilience of the human spirit and how a common man could wield the courage to help people around him and, thus, help society at large. Get set to get mesmerized by a world of horse-drawn carriages, old-school printing presses, kaccha roads, beautiful traditions, and a man’s willpower to do good. We are beyond thrilled to present Maharaj, which is set to stream exclusively on Netflix, the world’s biggest streaming platform. A story like this will resonate with audiences globally, and Netflix is the perfect platform to take our story to the world,” he mentioned in the post.

Apart from Junaid Khan, the project will feature Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh, and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles. Vipul Mehta and Sneha Desai wrote the film. The unveiling of the first poster has undoubtedly set the stage for a gripping and visually stunning film, marking another milestone in Director Siddharth P Malhotra’s illustrious career.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

