Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan has become a hot property in Bollywood even before his debut film Maharaja. Yesterday, a report claimed he is set to sign the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Love Today. Yet another report has revealed that he will be romancing debutant Khushi Kapoor.

For the unversed, the Tamil film featured Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana in lead roles. Pradeep, who helmed the film, also wrote it. The Tamil film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 5 crore and earned about 150 crores at the box office.

As the latest report from ETimes, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor have been brought together to star in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit film ‘Love Today’, which is produced by Phantom Studios.

Although there’s no official confirmation, the report quoted a source saying, “Junaid and Khushi loved their respective roles and decided this is a big offer. We hear they did not take long to say ‘yes’.” The project is expected to go on floors sometime later this year.

Reportedly, Love Today is the second film for Kushi Kapoor as she will debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ with Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan.

For those who’ve come in late, Aamir’s son has acted in a film titled ‘Maharaja’, bankrolled by Yash Raj, which is ready and awaiting release. ‘Maharaja’ also stars Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from this, Junaid Khan has also worked in a web series called Pritam Pyare which has been produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Furthermore, Aamir Khan is also appearing in the web series.

It is also worth pointing out that Aamir is in charge of the creative front of the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film Champions, which was released in 2018. RS Prasanna will be helming the remake, and Salman Khan was roped in to play a role in the film.

