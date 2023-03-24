After the box office success of Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn is returning to the silver screen with ‘Bholaa’, which also stars Tabu in the lead role. Since the makers dropped the official trailer online, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the film’s release. As the film’s release is around the corner, the leading star cast is on a promotional spree for their film, for which they landed on The Kapil Sharma Show’s sets. On the show, the actor was asked about RRR’s Naatu Naatu winning an Oscar and here’s what he replied.

However, at the box office, Bholaa will mark a clash with Dasara, which stars Tollywood sensation Nani in the lead role. Both films are expected to do wonders at the ticket window. Now a short clip from the show is going viral for some hilarious reason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The clip opens with Kapil Sharma congratulating Ajay Devgn, “RRR ke Naatu Naatu gaane ko Oscar mila hai, bahut bahut badai. Aap bhi uss film ka part rahe hain.” Replying to Sharma, Devgn then jokingly adds, “RRR ko Oscar jo mila hai woh meri wajha se mila hai.” When Kapil Sharma asks how, he says “Agar maine uss gaane mein nacch liya hota toh kya hota?” leaving everyone in splits.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, a user wrote, “After SRK , Ajay has great sense of humour nowadays,” while another said, “Ajay sir always Rock.”

A third user joked, “Imagine sunny deol dance in Natu Natu,, tab to kya oscar, kya filmfare, sab chini kam chai jayada lgega.” Check it out below:

To ye Raaz hai #NaatuNaatuSong ko Oscar milne ka 😯 pic.twitter.com/P9GXv4sy7K — Pooran Marwadi (@Pooran_marwadi) March 24, 2023

For the unversed, RRR won Best Original song at the 95th Academy Awards. Before that, it was also bestowed with prestigious awards like Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes Awards.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s Bholaa is all set to hit the screen on March 30 on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Must Read: Friends With A Bollywood Twist! This Fan-Made Video Has Perfect Cast – Aamir Khan As Chandler, Salman Khan As Joey, Urmila Matondkar As Rachel, Can You Guess The Others?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News