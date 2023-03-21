Amid the ongoing trend of pan-India cinema, versatile Tamil actor Suriya is all set to make a grand pan-India debut. Yes, we’re talking about his 42nd film which is currently in process under the working title ‘Suriya 42’. Recently, while speaking in an interview, producer KE Gnanavel Raja said that it’s an answer to biggies like RRR, KGF and Baahubali. Keep reading to know more!

Suriya is a known face across the country as his Hindi dubbed versions of Tamil films are quite popular on TV. However, he’s yet to make it big on a pan-India level. Though his work in Jai Bhim and Vikram (in a cameo as Rolex) has earned him a lot of fame throughout the nation and even internationally. With so much momentum in the kitty, the versatile actor is geared up to make it big with his next.

Speaking about the making of Suriya 42, producer KE Gnanavel Raja revealed that it’s the most expensive film in the actor’s career. In fact, it carries three times the budget of the actor’s most expensive film in the past. As per OTT Play, while talking in an interview, the producer said, “The budget of this film is three times over the highest budget film that Suriya has done so far. And the business of this movie is twice over his previous movies. It was very risky in terms of budget when we started.”

Talking about the scale of Suriya 42, he added, “The audience saw KGF from the Kannada film industry. In the Telugu film industry, there were Baahubali and RRR. Suriya 42 is our effort to make a movie that is an answer to these movies in terms of scale and content. That’s why we are very calculative and we are making sure no stills are leaked.”

As per TrackTollywood’s report, it is learnt that a huge sum will be spent on Suriya 42’s promotions as it is reportedly releasing in as many as 10 languages. The promotion budget is going to be much more than the other actors’ overall film budget.

