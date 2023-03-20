Pushpa starring Allu Arjun was released in December 2021, and ever since then, from the dialogues to dance hook steps to the storyline of the film, everything went crazy viral on social media. After the film became a massive success, the makers announced the second instalment of the film and reportedly, the three-minute teaser of the same will be released on Allu’s birthday on April 8th, 2023. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Directed by Sukumar, the film starred Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite Allu and Fahadh Faasil also played a prominent role in it. The film went on floors in November last year and cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to his Instagram account and shared the good news with fans.

Now if the latest reports are to be believed, Allu Arjun’s 41st birthday will bring in good news for all his fans across the globe. According to a tweet by the Telugu portal Aakashavaani, the makers plan to release an extremely long 3-minute teaser of Pushpa 2 that will include all the heavy action sequences shot so far.

Meanwhile, the makers recently wrapped up their Visakhapatnam schedule and the second instalment of Pushpa will show a face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Arjun plays the role of a sandalwood smuggler in the film and his fans are really excited to see how the story pans out in the next part.

And for the unversed, Pushpa did incredible business at the box office and was a super hit when movies were struggling in the theatres’ post-pandemic era.

What are your thoughts on the makers of Pushpa 2 releasing a 3-minute-long teaser on Allu Arjun’s birthday in April? Tell us in the space below.

