AR Murugadoss’s production dropped an intriguing motion poster to announce 21st March as the grand trailer launch date of their upcoming film titled August 16, 1947

On the 21st of March…witness a sneak peek into the untold story of India’s independence! The makers of the film have dropped a brand new motion poster of the Gautham Karthik starrer, and unveiled the release date of the film’s exclusive trailer.

The poster of August 16, 1947 gives us a power packed look at the film’s cast, as they exude a sense of intense courage and patriotism. Lead actor Gautham Karthik is at his heroic best, with co-star Pugazh also fearlessly standing by him. The motion poster also reveals the official release date of the film’s trailer: 21st March 2023.

August 16, 1947 tells the edge of the seat tale of a village that is terrorized by the British when India is on the cusp of independence. When one man decides to fight against the invaders in the name of his country and for the sake of his love, a breathtaking battle ensues. What happens next as common villagers fight the evil British forms the crux of the story.

The filn is produced by AR Murugadoss along with Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary. This film is yet another unique offering from AR Murugadoss after big blockbusters such as Ghajini and Holiday,

If the motion poster is anything to go by, a rich and rousing visual treat awaits Indian audiences. Releasing worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and English, ‘August 16, 1947’ seems to be a stunning Pan-Indian experience like no other!

Purple Bull Entertainment presents, “August 16, 1947”, an AR Murugadoss production, produced by AR Murugadoss, Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary, co-produced by Aditya Joshi. Starring Gautham Karthik, Revathy, Pugazh and others, directed by NS Ponkumar, releasing worldwide on 7th April, 2023.

