Get ready to witness a tale from our past… no one dared to tell! The makers of the Independence epic ‘August 16, 1947’ have unveiled a brand new poster of the film, announcing 7 April 2023 as the worldwide release date.

The poster celebrates the patriotic vigor and spirit of the movie, as it showcases the lead cast along with other breathtaking period imagery.

Backed by the mind behind super hits films such as Ghajini and Holiday, the film captures a story from our freedom struggle that we have neither seen nor heard of before. Having been a prolific producer of acclaimed and successful films down south, A.R. Murugadoss’ latest venture proves his knack for picking up original stories with a universal theme.

Produced by A.R. Murugadoss along with Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary, ‘August 16, 1947’ has already created a lot of buzz. The film will arrive in cinemas all over in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, and English.

The fascinating tale of an erstwhile village where one brave man battles evil British forces for love during the cusp of Indian independence, the film’s release is eagerly awaited since its announcement.

“August 16, 1947”, an A.R. Murugadoss production, produced by A.R. Murugadoss, Om Prakash Bhatt, and Narsiram Choudhary, co-produced by Aditya Joshi. The film will star Gautham Karthik, Revathy, and Pugazh in pivotal roles.

