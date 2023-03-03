Fans of the popular South Indian actor, Nani, have created a massive Rangoli artwork in Solapur, Maharashtra, as a tribute to the actor’s upcoming film, Dasara. The artwork features a huge portrait of Nani’s Dasara look, along with the words ‘Natural Star Nani in Natural Colours’ at the bottom, and ‘Dasara on 30.3.2023’ in the top right corner. The artwork is a testament to the fact that Nani’s popularity is not limited to the South Indian film industry, as fans across the country are eagerly awaiting the release of this film.

The massive Rangoli artwork has caught the attention of fans across the country, and many have taken to social media to share their excitement about the upcoming film. Nani, who is known for his natural acting skills and relatable characters, has become one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry in recent years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming film, Dasara, which is his first pan-India film.

Watch the video here.

The colossal Rangoli artwork created by fans from Solapur is proof of the excitement and love that fans have for the natural star, and the trailer is expected to take that excitement to the next level. The anticipation for the trailer of Nani’s upcoming film, Dasara, is palpable, and fans cannot wait to see what the film has in store for them.

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Witnesses A 2X Increase In Earnings From Instagram Posts After The Family Man 2 & Pushpa Success? Here’s How Much She Mints In Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News