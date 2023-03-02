The buzz around SS Rajamouli’s latest RRR, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is sky-high in the US. Ram Charan is currently on a promotional spree for RRR to compete in Academy Awards 2023. The actor is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film and has appeared on several shows. In a recent interview, the actor shared a list of films for his US fans and also mentioned the Hollywood movies that he could watch again and again.

RRR has already bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for Natu Natu. The movie also won New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Director, the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Foreign Language Film and Honorary Satelite Award.

Ram Charan has been making several appearances on US television for RRR promotions. The film was re-released in over 200 theatres across the US on March 1, 2023. The film’s track Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars. The track is up against the creations of Lady Gag and Rihanna.

In an interview with Letterboxd, Ram Charan was asked about the Indian films, other than RRR, that he would suggest to his fans in the US. Ram Charan listed three Telugu and one Hindi film and said, “Manny classics coming from my region in the south of India. ‘Danna Veera Soora Karna.’ I would say ‘Mr India.’” Ram Charan continued, “I think ‘Baahubali,’ Mr Rajamouli’s previous film and my film ‘Rangasthalam.’

Ram Charan further revealed that his favourite Hollywood films are The Notebook and Terminator 2 that he has watched “probably 50 times.” He added that he also likes Gladiator and Inglorious Bastards by Quentin Tarantino.

