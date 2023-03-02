MC Stan is soaring high in success ever since his Bigg Boss 15 victory. There’s no denying that he was least expected to win the show against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare. But he not only surprised us with the results but also later left behind a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan in social media popularity. Now, is the rapper all set to make his Bollywood debut with Jawan? Scroll below for exciting details.

There has been a lot of noise around Bigg Boss contestants bagging Bollywood movies. Previously, Gautam Gulati had bagged Radhe while Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Hindi debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. There also have been strong rumours that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be a part of SRK starrer Dunki but there has been no confirmation on the same yet.

Latest reports now suggest that MC Stan has been approached to be a part of Jawan. A verified Twitter handle that goes by the username JagRuk Hindustan has informed the same as they wrote, “Exclusive – #BIGBOSS16 winner #MCStan approached by makers of #Jawan This is huge.”

There has been no confirmation about the role of MC Stan in Jawan. But there are a lot of sequences in the film that has been shot in Maharashtra. Reportedly, Pune metro has also been featured in Atlee’s action thriller. Given, MC Stan belongs to that region; it would only be an added benefit to attract viewers. Reports suggest he will be showcasing his rap talent. But it would be a treat for fans to see him acting, even for a short time frame.

A fan reacted to the news sharing, “Kuch log jal jal k mar jayen gy”

Another commented, “Kis role kai liye maza aagya ye real news honi chiye”

“Chalo abb #MCStan ke liye Bollywood movie bhi dekh lenge,” another wrote.

