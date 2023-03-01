Ram Charan is currently on cloud nine as he is promoting his 2022 film RRR to compete in the upcoming Academy Awards. The actor is on a promotional spree and leaving no stone unturned while his co-star Jr NTR is busy working. During one of his latest interview for a USA show, the actor won hearts with his reaction when he was compared to Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt.

The actor recently appeared on Good Morning America for the movie’s promotions. Keeping the buzz around the films in mind, it is all set to rerelease in the US in over 200 theatres.

Amid the promotions, Ram Charan has been winning millions of hearts with his responses and his love for cinema. He recently appeared on KLTA Entertainment and talked about how he is feeling about RRR being nominated for the Oscars.

At the beginning of the show, the host introduced Ram Charan as the “Brad Pitt of India.” The host further asked the actor if he liked that designation, to which Ram Charan politely replied, “I like Brad Pitt for sure.” The actor’s fans are lauding him across social media for his modest response.

During the interview, the host asked the Magadheera star what it would be like to win an Oscar for RRR. The host said, “Golden Globe Award, Critics Choice Award – you’ve already won these. What it would be like to win the Oscar.” Ram Charan responded, “It will be the most subtle moment in my life. I wanted to be a guest on the show and now being nominated for the best original. I can’t wait to take the win back home.” He further asked the show host to watch the film once it is re-released.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR song Natu Natu has already won the Golden Globe Award and Critics Choice Award. It is now nominated under the Best Original Score category for Oscars 2023.

