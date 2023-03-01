Tom Holland is one of the actors who achieved immense popularity after his featuring in the Marvel universe as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. Post his massive success, Tom has been a part of a few prestigious projects, including The Devil All The Time and Uncharted. His performance, along with the other two Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has been widely appreciated. But did you know once Tom lost a role in a billion-dollar franchise just because he couldn’t control his laugh? Scroll below to get the scoop!

Well, not always every actor’s career works out the way they want. Sometimes, a lot of actors lose the role they dearly want to portray just because of some reason. Ryan Gosling said no to Fifty Shades Of Grey, Emma Watson regrets not doing La La Land, and this has happened with our friendly neighbourhood superhero, Holland too.

In an interview with Backstage, Tom Holland once shared an incident while doing an audition for Star Wars. Talking about how he lost the part just because he couldn’t control his laughter, he shared that he felt really bad about losing the role. Tom mentioned, “I remember my audition for Star Wars, I was like four or five auditions in, and I think I was auditioning for John Boyega’s role, I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone.”

“So I was doing all of this, like, ‘We gotta get back to the ship!’ And she was going, ‘Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop.’ I just couldn’t stop laughing. I found it so funny. And I felt really bad, because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or drone or whatever they’re called. Yeah, I obviously didn’t get the part. That wasn’t my best moment”, Tom Holland further added in the conversation.

Well, whatever happens maybe happens for the best. As Tom Holland went ahead in doing the Spider-Man franchise which well you know how successful it became! What are your thoughts about his Star Wars incident? Let us know!

