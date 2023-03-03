Rana Daggubati will be next seen playing Netflix’s Rana Naidu, which is an adaptation of Ray Donovan, touted as a ‘pan-India’ web series. The series will see the actor collaborate with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati for the first time. While promoting his upcoming project, the actor has been giving various interviews and in a recent interview, he mentioned how Bollywood did not know who Prabhas was at a certain period of time.

The actor has done various movies in the past that have emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. One of the biggest hit was Baahubali and its second part. Be it the south region or Bollywood, his acting capabilities have made his mark in the acting industry and have given him worldwide fame.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Indian Express, Rana Daggubati shares an incident of how his friend in Mumbai did not know Prabhas. While sharing the hilarious conversation, the actor revealed the said person was from the film industry and did not know Prabhas and knew of Mahesh Babu in a very different context. “He was like ‘Who’s Prabhas?’ I didn’t know how to explain that to him so I told him the names of his few films. He had not watched any of those films and then he told me something really crazy”, said the Baahubali actor.

Later Rana Daggubati revealed that his friend knew Mahesh Babu only because of her wife Namrata Shirodkar aka Chinu. “He said the only Telugu actor I know is Chinu’s husband. I was wondering what he meant and then I realized that Chinu was Namrata Shirodkar. I was shocked that they knew of Mahesh Babu in that sense. I told him just wait for four-five years, and an army of us will land up here,” added the actor while laughing upon the incident.

After the incident, Rana Daggubati again bumped into the same friend a few days back and told him about his upcoming show. He told his friend how all of them from the south had finally arrived in the industry and are doing a full-fledged show. Rana said, “It’s heartening how we are accepting of each other’s cinema and watching so much content.”

The Baahubali actor added that he bumped into the same friend a few days back and told him how they have all arrived, and he’s also now doing a full-fledged show. He said that he had been hoping for this moment to come and it makes him ‘grateful and happy’. “It’s heartening how we are accepting of each other’s cinema and watching so much content.”

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, follow Koimoi.com

Must Read: Ram Charan Proves He’s The Mega Power Star As He Soaks In Some Sunlight While Promoting ‘RRR’ In The US

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News