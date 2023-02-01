The popular actor-director duo Mahesh Babu and Trivikriam Srinivas are back! Yes, the Telugu superstar has already started shooting for Srinivas’s tentatively titled film SSMB28 in Hyderabad. Notably, this film marks the third collaboration between the actor and the director.

Fans have high expectations from the film and people are looking forward to Mahesh and Sirnivas’s collaboration which has proved successful in the past. Interestingly, the movie has already sold its digital rights to the OTT platform Netflix and the amount of the deal will leave you awestruck. Scroll below to read the details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by Indian Express, Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28 which will also feature Pooja Hegde as a female lead will hit the theatres later this year. The digital rights of the film have been sold to Netflix for a whopping amount of 81 crores, making it the biggest such deal for a Telugu film. As per the deal, the film will have its digital release only 50 days after its theatrical release.

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu has already started shooting for the film and his rugged avatar along with that sassy beard has already amped up the excitement amongst his fans. After the massive success of Athadu and Khaleja, fans of the popular actor–director are only expecting another blockbuster.

Notably, Mahesh Babu was last seen on the big screen in the year 2022 in the film Sarkaru Vaari Pata, which didn’t do well at the box office. However, after the announcement of SSMB28, fans are hoping that the film will turn out a massive hit. Post this, the superstar will start shooting for RRR director SS Rajamouli’s film which was announced earlier this year.

2022 turned out a be a very year for Mahesh Babu as the actor lost his father and brother both in the same year. Now, it seems he is coming back to normal and is all set to roar at the box office.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: No More Rajinikanth Jokes? Superstar Issues A Legal Complaint Against Brands, It Reads “He’s The Only Person Who Has Control”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News