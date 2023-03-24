Malaika Arora is one of the leading divas of Bollywood who is known for her unique fashion sense. There hasn’t been a time when the actress, entrepreneur and social media influencer failed to impress her audience with her fashionable looks. Malla enjoys a massive fanbase who literally admires her for her sartorial picks. Recently, Malaika set the stage on fire as she walked down the ramp looking all fiery and s*xy in a co-ord set. Check out below!

Malaika, who rose to fame being the ‘Chaiyya-Chaiyya’ girl after featuring in the song with Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se, the actress had never looked back. She is very dedicated towards fitness and yoga, and even at 49, she looks yummy and gorgeous!

A few days back, Malaika Arora graced a fashion show and walked down a ramp looking like a boss. As shared by one of the paparazzi pages on Instagram, InstantBollywood, Malla can be seen undressing by removing her overcoat and flaunting her toned hourglass figure in a shimmery co-ord set.

Check out the video here:

Malaika Arora wore a shimmery charcoal grey-coloured co-ord set, including a tiny bralette with noodle straps along with a neckband attached with fringe sleeves and an ethnic pleated skirt. She completed the look with an overcoat. Malla flaunted her busty assets and washboard abs in the outfit. To add extra height, Malla wore pointed heels with the whole look.

For makeup, Malaika Arora opted for the glam one. With a full coverage foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, bold midnight blue eyeshadow and dark-rimmed eyes, falsies and nude brown lip shade, she completed the look. For hair, Malla kept it open in soft curls and ditched any jewellery as she knew people would be only and only watch HER!

We certainly did. What about you? Let us know your thoughts about Malaika Arora’s look.

