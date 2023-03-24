Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She is noted for playing various characters in a range of film genres. She made her acting debut in 2000 Refugee. Ameesha Patel also debuted with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai the same year.

It is well known that Bebo had been set to make her acting debut in Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai alongside Hrithik Roshan, but she pulled out on the project, giving the role to Ameesha. Kareena criticised Ameesha after the movie became a huge success, while her debut, Refugee, failed to find an audience.

As reported by India Today, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Hrithik’s dad spent five hours on every frame and close-up of his son, whereas not even five seconds were spent on Ameesha. There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags on her face. If I were in the film, I would have definitely got a better deal, but I still feel that the attention would have been divided between us. So, I’m glad I didn’t do the film.”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released the next year and became a massive success. Kareena’s performance as Pooja Sharma was well received by the audience, and over the years, the role also became iconic. Following the film’s massive success, Kareena said she tried to make peace with Ameesha. She even went up to greet her at award functions.

“I have no problems with Ameesha Patel. In fact, I even called her up after Gadar. I thought she was good, and I told her so. Even at one of the award functions, I went up to her and said hello. If that’s not graciousness, then what is? What more can I do to make peace? On the contrary, her mother has been bitching about me to all and sundry. She’s been going around saying who Kareena Kapoor thinks she is. She has given only flops. She’ll never make it. Fine. So what happened to Ameesha Patel’s Zindagi Ka Safar? If Ameesha’s so confident of her talent, why is she screaming about her hits? Okay, so I have given only flops, but why am I still being paid more than her?” Kareena had told in an interview as reported by the publication.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also explained why she had called Ameesha a bad actress at the time. “I said that (Amisha is a bad actress) only because I was categorically asked whether she’s a bad actress. So I said, who was I to make such a statement? Who am I to judge her? I have never bad-mouthed Ameesha Patel. She’s a colleague. She’s working with my sister. But when I hear rubbish spoken about me, I won’t tolerate it.

“I carried Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai on my shoulders. Zindagi Ka Safar was riding on Amisha’s shoulders. What happened? See, I’m not fighting for the number 1 slot. If she wants the number 1 throne, she’s welcome to it. If she wants, I’ll even sit at her feet. If that makes her happy, I’ll be happy. I’m not competing with her. There’s no comparison. We don’t even do similar kinds of movies. She can never do the movies I’ve done,” Bebo added.

