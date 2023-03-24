We all have watched some bits and pieces of Friends episodes, if not the whole lot, in our life. We all have related to their daily lives, cried with them, laughed with them, and felt every emotion with them. One of the popular American sitcoms, ‘Friends’, gave us a group of six friends virtually when we needed the most. Now, we got our hands on a fan-made video where we got a glimpse of the cast of Friends if it was made in Bollywood. Excited much to know? Keep scrolling!

For the unversed, Friends starred Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, we got our hands on a fan-made video that showed how it could have turned out if Friends were ever made in Bollywood. An Instagram user named ‘femmeselfcarez’ shared a video on Instagram where the editor added clips of some Bollywood actors who might have been the perfect cast in place of the Friends stars in the Indian version of it. In the video clip, we can see Urmila Matondkar as Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Aamir Khan as Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Salman Khan as Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Juhi Chawla as Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Akshay Kumar as Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Manisha Koirala as Monica Geller (Courteney Cox).

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUVI🧿 (@femmeselfcarez)

We don’t think it can go any more perfect than this, and well, the netizens think the same. As soon as the video went viral, social media users bombarded the video with their comments. One of them wrote, “Whoever made this deserves an applaud👏”

Another one commented, “I gasped so bad!!! This fits perfectly! JUST PERFECT!”

Third one penned, “i totally approve of this cast. this is so spot on 😭😭”

One of them even gave suggestions and wrote, “This is so apt but i also think sonali bendre as Monica and Tabu as phoebe….”

Well, what are your thoughts about this? Isn’t it just the dream cast ever? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s Fans Slam Trolls Who Criticised The Actress For Ignoring Husband’s Romantic Gesture, One Says “She’s Just Trying To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News