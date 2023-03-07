After Drishyam and Drishyam 2, Tabu is all set to share screen space once again with Ajay Devgn. She said that it is his intensity that defines him.

Talking during the trailer launch of Bholaa to media, Tabu said: “I don’t think any other actor would’ve been fit for this role as much as he fits in it. The image he has is defined by his intensity. It doesn’t mean that other roles don’t suit him.”

“But the way he is in real life he has chosen characters like that too and that’s his identity.”

When does she find Ajay Devgn ‘Bholaa’ (innocent) as an actor or a director?

“Kabhi nahi. Waisai toh yeh hamesha Bholaa lagte hai upar se. Lekin hai nahi (never, even though he appers so),” Tabu said with a laugh.

Tabu also thanked her entire action team for “keeping her safe and everyone safe too.”

“It’s really not easy to execute an action film. It’s not easy to physically achieve so much and do so much and do it actually in real time. You need a set of dedicated people and who care of people’s life, protect you and make you do the right things.”

