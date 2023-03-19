Malaika Arora made some bold decisions in her life. The actress called it quits with her husband, Arbaaz Khan, after almost 19 years of togetherness. They’re blessed even with a son, Arhaan Khan, who’s been quite supportive of their decision to part ways. Malla, who’s now dating Arjun Kapoor, is talking about removing ‘Khan’ from her surname and how people warned her against the same. Scroll below for details!

As most know, being a ‘Khan’ is no less than a privilege in the industry, especially when you’re connected to a veteran writer like Salim Khan and a superstar Salman Khan. We have seen how Himesh Reshammiya and Aayush Sharma amongst others have benefited from the support. Malaika was also a part of the iconic Dabangg song, Munni Badnaam, which gave her a lot of limelight.

Recalling her decision to remove ‘Khan’ from her surname after divorce, Malaika Arora spoke at India Today Conclave 2023. She said, “It did have a lot of benefits in my life but I don’t think I could rest on the fact that I had a famous surname. I don’t think that was my endow to everything I wanted to do in my life. It did open up a lot of doors for me but I think at the end of the day I have to work irrespective of my married surname. And, I had to work hard and prove myself every single day of my life to stay in the game. And, the day I had the surname name and I went back to my maiden name I still continued to work, make a difference.”

Malaika Arora continued, “I had loads of people tell me that I am making the biggest mistake of dropping the surname. A lot of people telling me ‘you don’t realise the weightage a surname has.’ I have a lot of respect for my ex-inlaws and ex-family, they have given me a lot of love. I have a kid, and I am very much part of the family, but for me, I needed to stand on my own two feet…and not just about the surname. For me being able to drop the surname and going back to my maiden surname, it just gave me a sense of self. That just made me feel I could take on or do anything in life.”

On the professional front, Malaika Arora was last seen in her reality series, Moving In With Malaika.

