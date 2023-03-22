Actor Ranveer Singh is one of Bollywood’s most loved and respected actors. He has come along & enjoys a massive fan following. The actor is a powerhouse of talent and never leaves to make headlines. Recently, a celebrity brand evaluation has been unveiled in which Ranveer is at the top when it comes to brand endorsements, leaving behind bigwigs like Virat Kohli & Shah Rukh Khan. Scroll below to read the details!

Ranveer, who was last seen in Cirkus, emerged as India’s most valuable celebrity with a brand value of around USD 181.7 million(15,01,70,50,750.00), followed by Virat Kohli, who is slightly behind him and stands at the brand value of USD 176.9 million.

As per the Kroll celebrity brand valuation study 2022, a list of 25 celebrities from entertainment and sports has been unveiled who are leading the game in when it comes to brand endorsements. Notably, brand endorsements are an integral part of many public figures’ careers. The top position on the list has been bagged by actor Ranveer Singh. Interestingly, while his last two releases have not been a huge hits, it has still not affected his popularity, and this list is a proof of that.

Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli are followed by Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone in the list of top 5 celebrities. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan held the 10th position on the list and that came as a surprise for his fans. Apart from Alia & Deepika, actors like Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni were also in the list of top 10 and Pushpa actor Allu Arjun bagged the 20th position. The report also revealed that the entertainment industry is now slowly recovering, as it was adversely affected during the pandemic.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Interestingly, it will be the second collaboration between the actors after Gully Boy which was released in 2019.

